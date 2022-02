ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The funeral and visitation date is now set for Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mark Karner, who died over the weekend.

He was 62 years old.

The visitation will be next Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on South Mulford Road.

The funeral will be held the following day at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Rural Street at 10 a.m. with the burial to follow.