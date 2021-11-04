Furnace is ‘nothing to play around with’; experts recommend service checks before winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first traces of snow fell Thursday morning, another reminder that its time to make sure the furnace is ready for winter.

David Gough, owner of Gough Heating and Air Conditioning, says yearly equipment check ups can yield savings in the long run.

“There’s a lot of things that can go wrong that we can find when we do maintenance early in the year,” he said.

Gough has been in business in Rockford for over 50 years, and says his company is busy in the fall.

“We’re almost a month out on some of our cleaning checks right now, because we have so many calls lined up,” he said.

Randy Blum, one of Gough’s maintenance technicians, says getting a routine check up of a furnace is important.

“A furnace is nothing to play around with. It can be very dangerous. There’s carbon monoxide to worry about, there’s fire to worry about, there’s lots of things that can effect you,” he said. “With the gas prices going up, you want this to be running optimally. If it’s not, you’re spending more money than you need to.”

Blum says early maintenance can prevent problems in the dead of winter.

“Usually, hearing a noise and not knowing if it’s a different noise that the furnace usually makes, usually there is a problem. It doesn’t show itself immediately, but it will, eventually,” he added.

Gough said there’s another common mistake that homeowners often make.

“They don’t turn their furnace on until it’s extremely cold, and then, at that point there’s so many people that don’t have heat, it’s hard for us to get to each call. So, we recommend, before you use the furnace very much, to start it up, run it, make sure you’re not having issues when it does get cold out,” he said.

Gough said October-November is the best time for a check up.

“We recommend definitely having it looked at, so that you know if you have a failure, you can find it ahead of time, not when it’s 20 below zero outside,” he warned.