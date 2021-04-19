Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias coming to Rockford this fall, Coronado announces

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A downtown Rockford entertainment venue announces its first new show in over a year.

The Coronado Performing Arts Center will host Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias this fall.

Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The comedian is one of the most-watched entertainers on YouTube with over half a billion views.

This will be the first new show announced at the Coronado since the pandemic began. Canceled shows have been re-scheduled.

The show is scheduled for October 15, 2021.