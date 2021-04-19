Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias coming to Rockford this fall, Coronado announces

Local News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A downtown Rockford entertainment venue announces its first new show in over a year.

The Coronado Performing Arts Center will host Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias this fall.

Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The comedian is one of the most-watched entertainers on YouTube with over half a billion views.

This will be the first new show announced at the Coronado since the pandemic began. Canceled shows have been re-scheduled.

The show is scheduled for October 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories