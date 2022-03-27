ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A gaming tournament returned to Rockford better than before as COVID-19 cases drop throughout Illinois.

The Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St., held the 11th “Rockford Rumble” tournament on Sunday. The tournament sees people compete in the game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which features many Nintendo characters. The tournament had been held online during the pandemic.

The coordinator said that being back in-person has made a huge difference.

“The energy is 100% different,” said event coordinator Will Dammon. “We’ve got crowds watching games, we’ve got people coming in from out of town, out of state even, and they’ll come get some good games in, and they’ll challenge some of our best players.”

A regional tournament will take place on May 1. More information can be found on Rockford Power League’s Twitter.