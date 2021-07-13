Gaming Board to vote on another Hard Rock Rockford license on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock Casino could open soon, as the Illinois Gaming Board is expected to approve another license on Wednesday.

Hard Rock Rockford is listed on the Gaming Board’s agenda under supplier licensee items.

Last month, the Gaming Board gave permission to begin construction on the temporary casino at Giovanni’s on E. State and Bell School.

The temporary casino can be open for up to two years while the permanent casino is built.

The Giovanni’s location is currently undergoing an $8 million renovation, and will hold 700 slot machines.

