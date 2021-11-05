Gang Crime Unit arrests three Rockford men in stolen car, find weapons, drugs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stefin Alston, Dashown Harris, Drew Yancy. Photos: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers with Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit arrested three men on weapon and drug charges after allegedly finding them in possession of a stolen car.

According to police, the Gang Crime Unit was investigating a stolen auto in the 200 block of N. Winnebago Street on Thursday, November 4th at 2:35 p.m.

Police say as they approached the vehicle, three people — Stefin Alston, 22, Dashown Harris, 19, and Drew Yancy, 18 — got out and ran.

Officers were able to take all three into custody, police said.

Detectives found two loaded guns, a loaded rifle, high capacity magazines, narcotics and cash inside the stolen car.

Alston was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Resisting Arrest.

Harris was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Resisting Arrest.

Yancy was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories