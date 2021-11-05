Gang Crime Unit arrests three Rockford men in stolen car, find weapons, drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers with Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit arrested three men on weapon and drug charges after allegedly finding them in possession of a stolen car.

According to police, the Gang Crime Unit was investigating a stolen auto in the 200 block of N. Winnebago Street on Thursday, November 4th at 2:35 p.m.

Police say as they approached the vehicle, three people — Stefin Alston, 22, Dashown Harris, 19, and Drew Yancy, 18 — got out and ran.

Officers were able to take all three into custody, police said.

Detectives found two loaded guns, a loaded rifle, high capacity magazines, narcotics and cash inside the stolen car.

Alston was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Resisting Arrest.

Harris was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Resisting Arrest.

Yancy was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.