Gang member arrested in Rockford drug raid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jalan Glover, 20 (pictured), a known gang member, and Larry Brown, 34, were arrested Thursday after heroin, cocaine, and marijuana was found during a police raid.

Rockford Police say they received complaints from the community about drug activity taking place in the 1900 block of Mulberry Street.

After an investigation, detectives executed a search warrant of a house there on Thursday. Inside, police say, were several people along with an amount of drugs.

Glover was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, and Possession of a Firearm by a Gang Member.

Brown was charged with Possession of Cannabis.

Glover was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

