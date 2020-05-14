Gang suspects shoot at Rockford officer, 1 caught after chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police detective was shot at by gang suspects after investigating several cars which were stopped at a roadway on Wednesday night, police said.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the detective was with the police department’s gang unit and was looking for suspects in the area of W. State and Waldo around 11:30 p.m.

The detective pulled up the suspects, one of whom opened fire. The car was hit in the front windshield, and the detective – “with glass fragments in his face,” O’Shea said – pursued one of the vehicles. When the suspects bailed out, the detective continued to chase him down on foot and arrested 22-year-old Dontrell Brown.

O’Shea said Brown had a gun on him when he was apprehended.

Brown was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Street Gang Member, No FOID, and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

O’Shea said there were two other individuals in the car who have not been charged yet.

“Violence has jumped off in the last month and a half,” O’Shea said at a Thursday press conference. “To say it’s disheartening doesn’t do it justice. It’s very aggravating.”

“I’ll tell you right now (if you shoot at police), we will use every resource to hunt them down… We will not sleep. We are going into active aggressive mode to find these individuals and put them in prison where we belong.”

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said there have been 10 weapons arrests within the last 10 days in Rockford.

“The number of (illegal) weapons (coming into Rockford) continue to amaze all of us,” O’Shea said.

