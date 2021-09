ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire destroyed a garage in a Rockton neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of N. Center Street at 9:19 a.m.

Authorities at the scene said the fire started in the garage and spread to the house, although the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Witnesses said a man was taken from the house and transported to a local hospital.