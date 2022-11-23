ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway held a garage sale on Wednesday.

It took place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes.

She would open up her house every year so the public could come look at the sets and enjoy the holidays. Tom Deery, her son, said that she would buy a set wherever she traveled.

“She traveled the world though her life, and every place she went she would always seem to find a nativity set,” Deery said. “Even in countries and places where necessarily the Christian activity, or Christians didn’t really follow, the nativity was something that was very common. She would always find one in various countries.”

All the funds from the garage sale went to Rockford’s St. James Church, which was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. Church leaders are in the process of rebuilding.