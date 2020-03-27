Garbage collectors remind homeowners: will only take bagged trash during stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Garbage collectors are reminding Rockford residents that they will only pick up trash that is bagged. Loose items will not be collected.

Rob Wilhemi, a redevelopment specialist in brownfield (hazardous materials) discussed the impact of overflowing garbage during the coronavirus crisis as some homeowners are leaving un-bagged, un-canned trash at the curb.

From the City of Rockford:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following changes to garbage and recycling collection became effective on Monday, March 23, and will remain in effect until further notice to reduce potential worker exposure:

• All household garbage must be bagged. If you use a garbage can, the content must be in a bag.

• Loose items outside of cans will not be collected.

• All recycling must be in a dedicated recycling bin or tote. Boxes or other Items left on the outside will not be collected.

• No bulk items, construction material, or white goods (major appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, etc.) will be collected.

• Seasonal yard waste collection resumed this week.

