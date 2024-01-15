ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Disposal announced Monday that due to extremely cold temperatures, there may be a delay in garbage pickup this week.

“Please make sure to still place your trash out the night before your pickup day and allow time for the drivers to get through and service. We appreciate your patience with us!” the company wrote on Facebook.

Northern Illinois remains under a Wind Chill Warning until 12 p.m. on Tuesday due to wind chills that range between -15 to -30°.

Once the wind chill warning expires, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY will take it’s place. This will be for Green, Rock, and Walworth County in S. Wisconsin as well as Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb County in N. Illinois. This will run from 12PM Tuesday to 9AM Wednesday morning.