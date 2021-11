BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A garbage truck full of cardboard caught fire in Belvidere on Monday morning.

According to the Beloit Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. State Street at 9:28 a.m. and found flames coming from the top of the truck.

Photo: Belvidere Fire Department

The cardboard boxes were dumped out of the truck to help firefighters put the fire out.

Officials said the damage to the truck was cosmetic only, but the estimated loss is expected to be $2,000.