ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A garbage truck caught fire just before 12:30 pm Tuesday in Rockford.

Rockford Police and Fire were called to Broadway and 15th, where they found the truck under the train tracks.

Police said the driver was able to get out and is doing okay.

Rockford Fire Department

The tracks, owned by Union Pacific, are shut down. Police say they did sustain damage. A bridge inspector has been called.

Police advise drivers to find an alternate route until further notice.