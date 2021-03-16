Gas leak shuts down N. 2nd Street area in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park crews are on the scene of a gas leak on N. 2nd Street and Grand Avenue in Loves Park.

The Loves Park Fire Chief tells us that the city was doing work to a water main and hit a gas line near the intersection.

The street is closed off on both directors. Officials say the gas levels are of low concern to public safety but they are staying on scene in an abundance of caution.

One nearby school reported an odor complaint but officials say the gas level was not dangerous.

Loves Park police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Officials warn it could be a ‘lengthy process’ to get it fixed.