ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of gas is going down, but the reason why is not good for the economy.

AAA reported that national prices are the lowest they have been since August. Prices are still trending high in Rockford, at $3.40 for a gallon of regular gas. However, that is down nine cents from last month.

The drop mainly came from global fears of an economic slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.