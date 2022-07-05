ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices have fallen nearly 9 cents in the last week.

GasBuddy reports that the national average of a gallon of gas is $5.11, which is still $1.91 higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel dropped just over 6 cents in the past week to an average $5.72 a gallon.

This would be the third straight week that gas prices have dropped.

GasBuddy shows Costco on Riverside Boulevard and Woodman’s on McFarland with the cheapest gas, at $4.79 a gallon.

Sam’s Club, near I-90 and E. State Street has a listed price of $4.84 a gallon.