ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is some good news for people hitting the road for Thanksgiving.

Gas prices are starting to drop.

The national average for a gallon of gas currently sits at $3.40, which is down slightly from last week. In the Rockford area, a gallon will set residents back about $3.46. It gets more expensive towards Chicago, at about $3.89.

President Biden is expected to order the release of oil stored in the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. That would drive prices down even further.