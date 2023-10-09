ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The average price of a gallon of gas dropped to $3.70 nationwide on Monday, but prices were even cheaper in northern Illinois.
According to the AAA, the national average price of gas was $3.81 a week ago.
Prices traditionally fall in autumn in anticipation of less travel and as gas stations switch over to a cheaper winter-blend.
In the winter, gasoline blends have a higher vapor pressure, allowing engines to start in colder weather.
Here are the cheapest gas prices in the Rockford area:
|Lowest Gas Prices in Rockford
However, war between Israel and neighboring Palestine is expected to impact crude oil prices across the Middle East.
“It’s a developing situation,” said Patrick De Haan, of GasBuddy. Prices of US crude oil jumped by 5% Monday, according to Bloomberg.