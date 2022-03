ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers are still dealing with high gas prices at the pump.

The average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.26, according to AAA. That is down six cents from last week. Last Monday hit a new record of $4.48 for regular, but experts worry that these numbers will not fall for long as the country gets into the summer season.

The worry is because the summer blend gas is more expensive to produce, which is usually why slightly higher prices are seen in the warmer months.