ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area have fallen 5.7 cents over the past week, to an average of $2.91 a gallon, lower than the national average and the cheapest since 2021.

According to GasBuddy, which monitors fuel price trends, Rockford’s gas prices are currently 35.2 cents lower than a month prior and 45.2 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price of a gallon of gas has fallen 4.5 cents in the past week to $3.96.

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines. Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021.”