ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of a gallon of gas rose about 8 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for gas in the area is currently $4.47 a gallon.

In March, the record price was recorded at $4.50.

Diesel gas rose even higher, up 22.6 cents nationally in the last week, and stands at $5.51 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports the price hikes occurred after the European Union signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil.

According to drivers, the cheapest gas in the area is $4.15 at the Shell Gas Station on Airport Drive in Rockford, but only for cash.

Otherwise, $4.19 is the cheapest, at Costco and the Mobil in South Beloit.