ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area are starting to fall slightly, averaging about $5.18 a gallon.

That’s down nearly six cents from last week, but it’s still more than 30 cents higher than a month ago, and more than $2 higher than a year ago.

The national average fell 8.8 cents a gallon to $4.88.

GasBuddy predicts another week of price drops ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, but prices will be at their highest for the holiday.