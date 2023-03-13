ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is going to start to cost more at the pump for Rockford drivers.

Gas prices rose almost 14 cents in the past week in the “Forest City,” bringing the average price to $3.62 per gallon.

The cheapest station was selling gas for $3.35, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive was selling for $3.79 cents.

Experts said that oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks. Economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline.

That means that residents could continue to see an increase on the price of gasoline.