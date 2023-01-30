ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices have risen faster this month than in any previous January since 2009.

The average price per gallon in Illinois has climbed 41 cents to $3.68, but the hikes are even more severe in some other states.

Refineries have been crippled by power outages, which have been blamed on extreme weather. Colorado’s only refinery was shut down by a deep freeze, followed by a fire. The state has seen gas prices spike by almost a dollar a gallon as a result.

Rockford is not any different. The average price of gas rose 14 cents in the past week to $3.61 per gallon. The “Forest City” has seen gas prices rise almost 26 cents over the past month.

The cheapest station was selling gas for $3.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive was $3.84.