Gas prices rise to almost $3 a gallon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices are continuing to rise in Rockford and the Stateline area, averaging $2.87 per gallon, an increase of .30 from a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, Rockford’s gas prices range from $2.64 to $2.99.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Rockford and the national average going back ten years:

March 1, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

March 1, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 1, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 1, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 1, 2016: $1.68/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

March 1, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 1, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 1, 2013: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

March 1, 2012: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

March 1, 2011: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)