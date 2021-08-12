Generators a hot ticket item with Stateline-area residents still without power

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Although power has been restored to many people across the Stateline area following this week’s storms, hardware store managers say generators have been flying off the shelves.

They also explained why they say it’s important not to wait.

Timothy Bouchard, the manager of Blain’s Farm + Fleet in Belvidere, says generator sales have surged this week.

“I, myself, have talked to quite a few people on the phone, at least four or five within the last hour,” he said Thursday. “Usually the best time [to buy] is before a storm or something happens where you’re going to need it right away. I believe it’s a good investment. You’re always prepared for what comes at you.”

Steve Palek has lived in Woodstock for 38 years, and he says his home is still without power.

“We’ve been out of power since Tuesday about 7 p.m. and we’re not really sure when our power is going to be back,” Palek said. “We’re using pool water to put in our toilets…so, it’s kind of rough.”

Joe DeReadt, another Woodstock resident, said, “It’s an inconvenience, because you can’t take a shower. It was a mess. I did a lot of tree cutting, ’cause we had trees down and stuff.”

Palek said he was able to borrow a generator, and now says he’ll definitely buy his own.

“I probably will. I always wanted a whole-house generator, but they’re pretty expensive,” he said.

In the meantime, those without power can only wait.

“It’s been an inconvenience,” DeReadt said. “I hope they get the power back on pretty soon.”

ComEd says it has restored power to xxxxx northern Illinois customers so far, with xxxxx still without power.

The company says it hopes to have them restored sometime tomorrow.