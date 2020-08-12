Generators in-demand as some Rockford residents still without power

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Storms knocked out power for thousands of stateline homes on Monday, leaving many without power for now more than 48 hours.
Raychell Martin struggled to save not just her food, but breast milk for her infants.
The mother of two was left searching for a solution, as she is currently breast feeding her 6 month old.
Martin had more than two gallons of breast milk stored in her fridge and feared it would spoil.
She and her husband immediately searched hardware stores for a generator, but they were sold out.
Luckily, a friend let her borrow one.
“I’ve literally cried over spilled milk before,” she said. “Just knocking over a bottle is devastating, so I was really getting on my husband. I was like, ‘we really need to get a generator, because if I lose all that I might just throw in the towel,’ because it’s so devastating to lose that much, because I think about the time it took.”
ComEd estimates that all customers in Illinois will have power restored by Friday.
