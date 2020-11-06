Georgia likely headed to recount as margin between Trump and Biden narrows to 1,585 votes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continued to press his case for the closure of restaurant and bars on Friday, presenting contact tracing data at his daily press conference which pointed to indoor dining settings as the highest source of risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Exposure data is gathered by contact tracers who ask individuals to recall places and businesses they visited in the 14 days preceding the onset of their symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test. Most individuals will have more than one potential exposure location. Exposure data provides Illinois residents with information regarding where they are at the greatest risk for catching COVID-19.