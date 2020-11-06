Georgia likely headed to recount as margin between Trump and Biden narrows to 1,585 votes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there will likely be a recount of the state’s totals after the vote count has narrowed to a margin of 1,585 votes between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Friday afternoon.

