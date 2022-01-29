Get a glimpse into Rockford’s history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum and an online blog partnered together to talk about Rockford’s history.

Midway Village Museum and “Rockford Made It” blog welcomed nearly 100 guests to the museum on Saturday. A wide array of topics were discussed, like the history of agriculture in Northern Illinois to the early history of Woodward.

“We have a long history of manufacturing and really innovation in our community, and a lot of it has changed, but we still have a lot of innovation going on here today,” said Patrick O’Keefe, executive director of the Midway Village Museum. “This is a really a snapshot of some of the historic importance of manufacturing innovation that went on in Rockford 100 plus years ago.”

O’Keefe said that the museum plans to have a series of programs like this going forward.

