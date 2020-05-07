Get your favorite grub all in one place at Loves Park food truck drive-thru

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents will soon be able to enjoy some of their favorite food trucks all in one place starting May 13th.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., five food truck vendors will set up at Rivets Stadium, at 4503 Interstate Blvd.

Organizers say the trucks will be set up to accommodate drive-through service. Menus will be provided as drivers arrive.

Participating vendors include The Olive Branch, Veebo’s, The Churro truck, and Wok n’ Roll.

A fifth truck will be announced soon.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories