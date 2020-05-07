LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents will soon be able to enjoy some of their favorite food trucks all in one place starting May 13th.
On Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., five food truck vendors will set up at Rivets Stadium, at 4503 Interstate Blvd.
Organizers say the trucks will be set up to accommodate drive-through service. Menus will be provided as drivers arrive.
Participating vendors include The Olive Branch, Veebo’s, The Churro truck, and Wok n’ Roll.
A fifth truck will be announced soon.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Rivets season on hold
- Rockford tourism craters as event planners decide how to move forward
- Get your favorite grub all in one place at Loves Park food truck drive-thru
- Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted, new study says
- Additional 8 cases of COVID-19 announced in Boone County on Thursday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!