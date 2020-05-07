Get your favorite grub all in one place at Loves Park food truck drive-thru

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents will soon be able to enjoy some of their favorite food trucks all in one place starting May 13th.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., five food truck vendors will set up at Rivets Stadium, at 4503 Interstate Blvd.

Organizers say the trucks will be set up to accommodate drive-through service. Menus will be provided as drivers arrive.

Participating vendors include The Olive Branch, Veebo’s, The Churro truck, and Wok n’ Roll.

A fifth truck will be announced soon.

