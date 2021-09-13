Get your old license plates replaced for free through Illinois Secretary of State’s Office

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Those who have damaged license plates can get free replacements from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

In a news release, officials with the Secretary’s office said those with damaged or degraded plates can call (800) 252-8980 or go online to report their plates. You will need the registration ID number and pin; that can be found on your vehicle’s registration card.

Secretary of State Jesse White said, “When the license plates are unreadable, it poses a safety concern for the vehicle owner, other drivers and law enforcement.”

When you get your new plates, you are encouraged to recycle the old ones at a Secretary of State facility. They can be placed in a tamper-proof bin.

These replacement plates are part of the secretary’s on-going passenger plate program that started in January 2017. Officials said the program to replace all Illinois license plates in 10 years has neared the halfway point.

Plates manufactured in 2006 and 2007 were replaced in 2020. This year, plates made in 2008 and 2009 are being replaced and will continue working through older plates. They will start the process again in 2027 with switching out those plates made in 2017.