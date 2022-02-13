ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A music tradition in the “Forest City” filled a local college with live music.

Rock Valley College hosted their 38th Annual Jazz Festival on Saturday evening. The fest was free and open to the public, and musicians played 6 to 10 p.m.

“Never take live music for granted,” said Reggie Thomas, a performer at the Rock Valley College Jazz Festival. “We’re coming off a couple years where we’ve not been able to do things like this in person and public spaces, and we realize just how important and valuable these activities are.”

Features this year included Reggie Thomas, The Blueshift Big Band and more.