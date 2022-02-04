Getting married on Valentine’s Day? Better act now to get your license

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s getting close to Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. But those who want to tie the knot on the holiday will have to act fast to get a marriage license in time.

The Winnebago County Clerks’ Office has interview slots open for next week, and licenses are valid starting the following day after they’re issued.

Someone who wants to get married on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14th, would need an appointment no later than next Friday, February 11th.

Courthouse weddings are first come, first served.

“So, because of the last two years of COVID there, according to the research, we are anticipating double the number of marriages this year,” said Clerk Lori Gummow. “So, we know 2022 is going to be a very busy year. People have been putting it off, thinking the pandemic will subside. Now we’re just tired and we’re ready to get hitched.”

Both applicants will have to appear together for the marriage license interview, and the fee is $40.