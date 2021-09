ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) – A new study shows that getting vaccinated helps improve mental health.

Researchers asked more than 8,000 people about their vaccine status and mental health, from March 2020 to March 2021.

Results showed people who were vaccinated felt mentally stronger after receiving just the first dose. Researchers say there are several reasons, including making people feel more hopeful about the future, as if they have some control over the virus.