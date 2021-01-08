Gigi’s Playhouse Rockford celebrates 10 years

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s chapter of Gigi’s Playhouse is celebrating a decade of service.

Gigi’s Playhouse Rockford opened at 8801 N 2nd St in 2011.

The non-profit empowers hundreds of individuals with Down syndrome, matching participants with educational, therapeutic and career-minded programming.

Gig’s Playhouse Rockford’s president and founder, Penny Wirtjes, says it’s rewarding to see people realize how successful they can truly become.

“We will continue to grow our Gigi University and the opportunities in our community for employers to be willing to give participants, and families with loved ones with Down syndrome, the opportunity to hold a job,” she said.

Throughout the past ten years, Gigi’s Playhouse services have always remained free.

