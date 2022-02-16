LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing woman has been found dead in her boyfriend’s home hours after he was killed in a head-on crash near Rockton.

According to WGN, the woman was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday, heading to her boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, police said.

The woman’s family learned that her boyfriend was killed in a fatal crash at Bates Road and Freeport Road near Rockton on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, a black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus collided at the intersection around 8:59 a.m.

The drivers of each vehicle were killed at the scene, officials said.

A missing person’s report lead police to search her boyfriend’s home after her car was found in the driveway. Her body was found inside.

Police said she died of “significant blunt force trauma.”

The case is still under investigation.