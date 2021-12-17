Girls in Illinois can get abortion without telling parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that will allow a pregnant minor to get an abortion without notifying a family member or legal guardian.

House Bill 370 repeals the Parental Notification Act in the interest of helping girls who may be victims of rape, incest, or domestic abuse, get an abortion.

“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to healthcare services,” said Pritzker. “This repeal was essential, because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law: victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”

The Parental Notification Act of 1995 required doctors to notify a pregnant minor’s parent within 48 hours prior to an abortion procedure.

In 2019, Illinois established abortion as a fundamental right through the Reproductive Health Act. In July of 2021, Illinois became the second state in the Midwest to require birth control be available through a pharmacist, without a doctor’s visit.

State Senator Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) responded with a statement, saying, “Today the Governor officially turned his back on the rights of Illinois parents by signing the repeal of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act. , by signing this bill, the Governor has made it clear to the parents who live across our state that he believes that they have no right to be involved or even know about their daughter’s healthcare.”