‘Give them what they’re asking for.’ Local police chief explains best course of action if you are robbed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a violent few days in Rockford as thieves rob families, residents, and businesses across the Forest City.

Many of the incidents resulted in injuries after victims tried to stop the suspects from taking what isn’t theirs. We spoke with local law enforcement to learn the best course of action when being threatened.

“There’s nothing in your car, nothing in your wallet, and for employees of a business, there’s nothing in this business that’s worth your life,” explained Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling.

After multiple Rockford robbery attempts ended with victims being hurt, local law enforcement caution that confronting a criminal may not always be the best course of action.

“Be rest assured that the assailant is ready to fight. They already have that mindset. They’re already ready for a resistance, and if you do, they’re prepared,” Chief Schelling added.

Former Rockford police officer and current Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling says while many victim’s first instinct may be to fight back, you may put yourself in greater danger by taking action.

“If they have a weapon, or if they don’t produce it right away, but they produce it later in the fight and you don’t know that, that could spell your demise,” Chief Schelling said. “What I tell my family and my friends and other people who want to hear? Give them what they’re asking for. Because at the end of the day you’ve only got one chance at that and you don’t want to mess that up.”

Schelling says that one of the most helpful things victims can and should do is take good mental notes of what is happening. Then, you’re able to give investigators a head start on recovering any stolen items.

“So when you’re able to get yourself calm, speak to that dispatcher and be able to lay out who it was, which direction he ran, what he was wearing. If he’s gone to a car, color, make, model. how many doors,” the chief added.

Chief Schelling says while robberies are not always preventable, there are several strategies you can use to minimize opportunity for criminals. He suggests always walking with a group if possible and only carrying what is necessary when you are out and about.