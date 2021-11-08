Giving blood in honor of veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Valley Blood Center is honoring service members this week, leading up to Veteran’s Day.

The organization is hosting a series of blood drives, which RRVBC hopes will inspire residents to roll up their sleeve in honor of veteran’s service to the country.

Donors can head to any of the blood center’s locations, or to one of five mobile blood drives hosted this week.

Organizers said that the holiday is just one reason to contribute, among a nation-wide blood shortage.

“You never know what’s going to happen in your community. If that exceeds our capabilities and our needs, we’re going to have to ask someone to help us, but there won’t be people to help us,” said Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer of Rock River Valley Blood Center. “We really do want to have an ample supply of blood on the shelves, ready to go wherever it’s needed.”

The next veteran-inspired blood drive will take place Tuesday from 12:30-6 p.m. at the VFW, 11385 2nd St, in Roscoe.