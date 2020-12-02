‘Giving Tuesday’ highlights need from local non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Our lives have been turned upside down because of COVID-19. There are many local organizations who can help when things get really tough but they’ve been struggling too.

Tuesday is the day to help those groups. “Giving Tuesday” is always the Tuesday after Black Friday. The idea is after spending money buying Christmas gifts for family and friends, you’ll also help out non-profits like United Way.

This year, the focus there is on education–specifically middle school success. United Way’s Linda Sandquist says studies show that age group is not on track to graduate high school, even at that young.

“Students start thinking about dropping out of school as early as 5th grade, so what United Way has found is that middle school is really the sweet spot to put interventions and support,” said Linda Sandquist, the VP of United Way of Rock River Valley.

“We work with students and look at their attendance, behavior and their course grades in math and English. and if any one of those starts to fail or produces a red flag, we have achievement advocates who work with the students and put interventions and supports in place,” she added.

You can donate to the United Way by texting or through the organization’s website. The Rockford Family Peace Center is another local non-profit in need of donations.

