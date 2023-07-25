NEW YORK, NY, USA – APRIL 13, 2022: Chevrolet Bolt EUV showing during NYIAS at Jacobs Javits Center on Press Day 1 First show after 2019

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — It looks like Chevrolet isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the Bolt EV after all.

Four months after announcing it would be discontinuing production of its cheapest electric car, Chevrolet said Tuesday morning that a next-generation Bolt is in the works.

Chevrolet made the announcement across several social media channels on Tuesday.

“Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” said GM CEO Mary Barra.

The company said in April that it would be retiring the Bolt EV and EUV this fall to make way for its electric Equinox, Blazer, and Silverado vehicles.

The fully-electric Bolt EV debuted in 2017 using engineering knowledge gained from the hybrid-electric Volt, which was produced between 2011-2019.

Since the Bolt EV came on the scene, General Motors has been hard at work developing its new “Ultium” platform, featuring a more modern, scalable lithium-ion battery technology that will be used to power its Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick electric vehicle lineup.

The Silverado EV, which uses the Ultium battery technology, promises up to 450 miles on a single charge.

The aging Bolt EV platform tops out at an EPA-rated 256 miles on a single charge, but its recharging speeds, at a max 56 kW, are much slower than current industry standards.

Chevrolet aims to change all of that with the introduction of the next-gen model. Barra said it will be built on the new Ultium platform, adding that technological advancements would allow the vehicle to come to market on an “accelerated timeline.”

“We will keep the momentum going by delivering a new Bolt,” Barra said. “And we will execute it more quickly compared to an all-new program with significantly lower engineering expense and capital investment by updating the vehicle with Ultium and Ultifi technologies and by applying our ‘winning with simplicity’ discipline.”

In late 2022, the Bolts began selling like hotcakes, spurred by local electric vehicle incentives and a substantial price cut, which brought the cost of the base trim down to $27,495 (before incentives).

Demand was further increased by a revamped federal tax credit in 2023, which makes purchase of the cars eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500.

The Bolt’s main rivals are the Hyundai Kona EV, the Nissan Leaf, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, and the Volkswagen ID.4, but some of the aforementioned models have less EPA range per battery charge, and a higher cost (the closest competitor is the Leaf, which gets a EPA range of 149 miles and starts at $29,135).