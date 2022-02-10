ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford tourism officials announced Thursday that the international GNFY cycling marathon will be coming to town.

GFNY World races over both a medium and long marathon route, and every finisher receives a race jersey and a Finisher Medal.

The long course will take cyclists on a 93.6 mile ride that starts at the Venetian Club, 2180 Elmwood Road, and is a competitive track.

The medium course also starts at the Venetian Club, and consists of a non-competitive 59.4 mile track.

The event takes place on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at 6 a.m. Registration is $217 per participant.

GFNY began with a 1995 New York version of the Italian Gran Fondo race. GFNY now runs marathons all over the world, including Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Argentina and more.

Rockford’s will be one of only five in the U.S. in 2022, and is expected to bring $1.3 million in tourism dollars to the region.