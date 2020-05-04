Going red for tourism workers: Local group preparing Rockford plans for after stay-at home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one is traveling anywhere on vacation right now, but the Rockford Tourism Board is making sure they are ready for when everything opens back up.

John Groh with the RACVB and Anne Weerda with the Burpee Museum of Natural History are the two chairs of the tourism working groups set up by the mayor.

“It’s my hope that we’ll work together under the objective of opening safely, responsibly and sustainably. While operating in a situation with a lot of unknowns and I think all of us who have committed to working together we understand that this is a big task to undertake and we don’t have all the answers that we’re searching for,” explained Weerda, the Burpee Museum’s executive director.

Monday night, several buildings across Rockford will light up red to recognize tourism workers, many who are out of a job currently.

