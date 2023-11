ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation has opened its nominations for the 2024 Outstanding Principal Award.

Primary and secondary principals from Winnebago or Boone County schools are eligible.

Nominees must have at least five years of experience as an administrator. Selected principals will receive an award and $1,000 to be used in their school.

Nominations are due by March 4th, 2024.

For a nomination form, visit goldenappleofrockford.com