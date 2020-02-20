Golden Apple awards accepting January school principal nominations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation wants your help to recognize principals who make a difference in local schools.

The foundation is accepting nominations for the Jan Jones Service and Puri Family Outstanding Principal Awards.

The winning principal will also receive $1,500 and a gift certificate to Volcano Falls for their school.

The deadline to nominate a principal is next Thursday, February 27th.

Nomination forms are available on the Golden Apple Foundation website.

