ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation wants your help to recognize principals who make a difference in local schools.
The foundation is accepting nominations for the Jan Jones Service and Puri Family Outstanding Principal Awards.
The winning principal will also receive $1,500 and a gift certificate to Volcano Falls for their school.
The deadline to nominate a principal is next Thursday, February 27th.
Nomination forms are available on the Golden Apple Foundation website.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Heritage Credit Union suspect asks to represent himself in court, may cross examine his victim
- Rockford manufacturer holds event to get girls interested in engineering
- Rockford manufacturing industry facing shortage of qualified workers
- Golden Apple awards accepting January school principal nominations
- U.S. Marshal’s Chicago training center named after slain McHenry County Deputy, Jacob Keltner
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!