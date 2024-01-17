ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation gave a record amount of funding to classrooms across the Stateline area on Tuesday.

The organization awarded over $42,000 for classroom projects.

Fifty-eight educators were selected out of over 120 applications.

All the projects feature creative ways to encourage student achievement. The projects selected focus on different areas including STEM, literacy, special education, social emotional, and sensory needs, comprehension, and student engagement.