ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local teachers can cash in on money to improve their classrooms.

The “Golden Apple Foundation Grants” are available for pre-K through 12th grade teachers in Winnebago and Boone Counties. There are simple grants up for grabs to buy new books or equipment, as well as $1,500 grants for classroom projects.

There is also a new one this year through the “Ann Dooley Special Education Grant.”

Applications need to be sent to the Golden Apple by November 1.