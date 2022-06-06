ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local golfers teed off Monday to support the local chapter of a national mental illness advocacy group.

NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Northern Illinois hosted its annual Mulligans for Mental Illness fundraiser at the Forest City Country Club on Forest Hills Road.

Golfers made a donation to play 18 holes, and will participate in a dinner, music, and silent auction, to come later.

Money that is raised will help NAMI provide mental health advocacy and education, according to executive director Danielle Angeileri.

“I think that, as times are changing, I think the conversation is changing. So, really, people are way more apt to talk about mental illness now, mental health now,” she said. “It’s important to raise awareness on mental health because we really want people to know they’re not alone and that support and resources are available in their communities.”

NAMI provides its services at no cost.