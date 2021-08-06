Golfers tee up to raise funds for police officers suffering mental health issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amateur golfers hit the links Friday to help first responders battling post traumatic stress disorder.

The 6th annual Greg Lindmark Golf Outing is underway at the Forest Hills Golf Course this weekend.

The annual event, named after Rockford Police Officer Greg Lindmark, who committed suicide in 2015, and collects money to fund programs to help current officers during times of mental health crisises.

Greg’s brother, Brad, says participants help his own family just as much as the officers the Greg Lindmark Foundation works with.

“It kind of shows what first responders mean to the community, in my opinion, that they get, we get, the response. It’s an honor to Greg. It’s an honor to our family. We actually heal through helping others,” he said.